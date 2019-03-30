AZF signs MoU with Sabco Sports on events

DOHA: Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sabco Sports, an Oman-based sports marketing agency that focuses on sports management, sports event management and sports development. The MoU supports collaboration in a number of areas and was signed by Mohammed Khalifa al Suwaidi, CEO of AZF, and Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi, Chairman of Sabco Sports. The cooperation between the two organisations focuses on promoting sports events organised by AZF in the Sultanate, as well as organising joint events in both Doha and Muscat. It also involves partnering in various other sporting activities and events as well as joint sponsorship opportunities. AZF is the official sponsor of Oman Schools Football League. The agreement also signs AZF as the main sponsor of the Oman Schools Football League and the main partner of School Olympic Days. It also involves supporting sports events at schools that are jointly organised by Oman’s Ministry of Sports Affairs and Sabco Sports.

