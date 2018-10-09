Awards to fete tourism achievers

Muscat: Al Roya newspaper announced the launch of the first edition of Oman Tourism Awards during a ceremony presided over by Maitha bint Saif al Mahrouqi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, in Muscat on Tuesday. These awards are launched to support and motivate institutions, individuals and various organisations to continue their work in tourism sector. These awards are being launched in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism. The nominations of the awards will begin on December 1. It will continue till February 10, 2019. The awards will be presented on February 25, 2019 coinciding with the Arab Tourism Day.

Hatim bin Hamad al Taie, Editor-in-Chief of Al Roya newspaper, said: “The Oman Tourism Awards are aimed at supporting institutions and individuals associated with the tourism sector. It is part of Al Roya newspaper to support comprehensive development plans of the country. It shows the national media’s developmental role beyond publishing news. It will have positive impact on public opinion.” Al Taie said that the awards are divided into two categories —hotels and individuals. The awards will honour reports and coverage on tourism in television, radio, newspaper, website and social media account.

The Best Restaurant Awards are for restaurants serving Omani food and international cuisine. In the category of individuals, the Oman Tourism Awards will honour the senior most professional life in the sector. Tour guides will also be given awards — one each for Omani and expat. Best Craftsman Award will honour Omanis who rely on local materials for heritage promotion. — ONA