Aviation sector restructuring a promising step

At a time when rapid changes are taking place around the world, many sectors in the country need to be structured or restructured to match these developments. Among these sectors is aviation sector which is considered vital. Many who do not understand this sector in the country do not find the process of re-structuring as a positive development. But the fact is that restructuring was required to meet the requirements of globalisation of the economy, and focus on more innovative approach to promote this sector and desist from treading the typical path which has kept these institutions unnecessarily overburdened.

The aviation sector in the country has been restructured and everything related to it has been brought under a new entity called Oman Aviation Group which has started bringing positive results. This is a giant leap for the Sultanate beyond its geographic limits as it has drawn clear objectives and taken the defined path. It has gradually re-engineered this sector from within and prepared it for future. This has enabled the sector to overcome the challenges and curb all obstacles in the area of competition. Most important of all this was creation of opportunities for investments.

The Oman Aviation Group’s launch of its visual identity has generated lot of hope to transform this sector into what we all aspired to have, and where the traditional hospitality of Omanis is reflected. This idea was to unleash this sector from just a geographic location to a wider world, in diverse locations where other aviation companies of the world are focussing.

The Sultanate enjoys highest level of security, stability and peace which are established by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. This has given the country and its people an opportunity to look forward for a better future. This is the reason why people from around the world receive us with open arms and broad hearts in every walk of life and even in the skies. They like interaction and dealing with us and welcome whatever the virtues we have here in our country.

This civilisational heritage is a lamp post for the Oman Aviation Group. It is expected to take good initiatives in the interest of this country and its civilisational links with other nations. It is expected to make the aviation sector a promising one. It will boost other economic activities and will empower the emerging generations. We are very confident that these initiatives will become a matter of pride for generations to come.

This is a noble objective which cannot be achieved without deep understanding of aviation as a promising economic sector and as one of the areas of investment, directly by increasing air traffic or by adding high value to the economic sectors of the country. This sector can become a major contributor to the gross national product and support tourism sector.

Now major steps are being taken to achieve the objectives it has set for itself. It is separating various specialisations, restructuring, technical, commercial and ground services etc. All this is being done with the resolve to bring changes and instill confidence in this sector.

The strategy and vision of the Oman Aviation Group is possible with the will of the government. There are all sorts of virtues in it. There are also many challenges ahead for the Group as it is dealing with many other

sectors and factors. But there is no hurdle which cannot be crossed given the level of will and resolve shown in restructuring this sector.

