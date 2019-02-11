Authorities take steps to regulate traffic flow at passenger terminal

Muscat: Oman Airports said vehicles are allowed ten minutes waiting period to drop-off and pick-up passengers at Muscat International Airport.

This rule has been implemented to avoid traffic congestion near the arrivals and departures gates at the airport, which handles over 10,000 passengers a day. A fee of RO 2 will be charged if the waiting period exceeds 10 minutes.

Vehicles entering the entering the ​​departures or arrivals areas will be issued tickets at a specified gate and will be charged RO2 if they exceed the waiting period of ten minutes.

Oman Airports said that over 5,000 short-stay parking has been allocated for vehicles at the airport.

Between January and November 2018, the total number of flights to the airport reached 108,813, an increase of 16.6 per cent over 2017, while the number of passengers increased by 9.4 per cent with 13,996,795 passengers.

Muscat International Airport registered more than 52,000 passengers August 16, 2018, a record for the first time in a single day, with an average of 2,160 departures and arrivals per hour, 14 aircraft landing and departing each hour, 346 aircraft during the full day.

Earlier to regulate unauthorized passenger transport, Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) said it will impose a fine of RO 200 on illegal taxis.