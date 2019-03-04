Austrian Ambassador presents credentials copies

Muscat: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs today received a copy of credentials of Georg Postinger as non-resident ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Sultanate. Bin Alawi welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in carrying out his assignments, and the bilateral relations between the two countries permanent progress and growth. They reviewed the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Austria and means of promoting cooperation in various fields. — ONA

