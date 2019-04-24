ASYAD joins World Free Zone Organisation

ASYAD — the end-to-end logistics services provider of Oman — has joined the World Free Zones Organisation (World FZO), one of the largest and fastest growing organisations of its kind in the world.

Established in Switzerland, World FZO is the principal representative of all the interests of free zones in various countries of the world and works with the World Bank, World Trade Organisation, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and the World Customs Organisation.

Eng Nabil bin Salim al Bimani, Group Chief of Ports and Free Zones at ASYAD, commented: “The Group’s accession to this international organisation would directly give ASYAD a presence on a global platform to promote its free zones and their industry leading product and service offerings to potential investors. This in turn would boost foreign direct investment, GDP, employment and exports through our free zones.

As a World FZO member, ASYAD would have year-round access to best-in-class industry expertise and critical intelligence on the latest trends, technologies, and issues impacting business and industry.

“The membership will provide an opportunity to exchange experiences and know-how, identify best practices and the latest trends and issues shaping the sector,” Al Bimani stated.

He further noted that Sohar and Salalah Free Zones possess impressive facilities and offer a wide variety of industrial, trading, commercial and logistics opportunities to clients with both regional and global interests.

