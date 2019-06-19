Main 

Asyad holds bi-annual conference

Oman Observer

Muscat: Asyad, Oman’s national logistics group, held its bi-annual conference on Wednesday to review its mid-year performance, upcoming plans and strategies. Asyad group is responsible for the development of logistics sector in Oman.

Asyad delivered EBITDA growth of 14% year on year and forecasts 23% overall for 2019. Additionally, 2019 FDI investment in the Sohar and Salalah free zones has reached USD $500 million this year, already surpassing the total amount invested in 2018, among the key points presented during the conference. Meanwhile, Sultan Qaboos Port expected to register the highest number of ships in a single year.

During the press conference, CEOs of the group present the 2019 mid-year performance, achievements and future plans.

“Port of Salalah is the largest gypsum exporter in the world”, said Mark Hardiman CEO of Salalah Port.

Ali Tabook, CEO of Salalah Free Zone (SFZCO), said that the company has successfully placed the foundation stone for two projects; Deepak Oman Industrial for Chemicals and Knowledge Academy.

“Sohar free zone is the first free zone in the Sultanate to develop a solar energy system”, highlighted by CEO of Sohar Port Free Zone.

