Assigned by HM, Sayyid Asaad to head to Tunisia to lead Sultanate delegation to Arab Summit

Muscat: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan to head to the sisterly Republic of Tunisia tomorrow (Friday) to lead the Sultanate’s delegation taking part in deliberations of the 30th Arab Summit scheduled to be held at the Tunisian Capital next Sunday, 31 March 2019.

Sayyid Asaad will be accompanied by an official delegation comprising of Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Legal Affairs, Shaikh Mohammed bin Saayed al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, Saud bin Ali al Ruqaishi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia, Khalifa bin Hamad al Badi, Advisor at Sayyid Asaad’s Office, Saif bin Ahmed al Sawafi, Advisor at Sayyid Asaad’s Office, Dr Ali bin Ahmed al Issa’ee, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, its Permanent Delegate to the Arab League and some officials. –ONA