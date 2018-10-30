Ash’shura office mulls German parliamentary friendship group

Muscat: Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, chaired 22nd meeting of Majlis Ash’shura Office on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed forming a German parliamentary friendship group with the Arabic speaking countries in the Middle East and reviewed the

letter of the Arab Parliamentary Union on the regional symposium of the International Parliamentary Union.

The meeting also discussed the inquiry for the Minister of Education about mechanisms used by the Ministry to ensure compliance with the guidelines for implementing the student educational projects and the procedures taken in case of failure to comply with such regulations.

The meeting also discussed the proposal to make the pre-marriage medical examination for the genetic diseases mandatory as it will help in avoiding many hereditary diseases of the children.

The pre-marriage examination will also save the cost incurred in the treatment of such hereditary diseases.

The office decided to refer the issue to the Social Services and Development Committee for further study.

Majlis Ash’shura Office also reviewed the reply of the Council of Ministers on a proposal to increase the rooms at the hospitals.

The Ministry of Health said that it is taking this issue into consideration while designing and building hospitals.

It added that the number of beds will be increased by 20 per cent to 50 per cent in the existing and future hospitals.

Members of Shura Office also reviewed the reply of the Minster of Housing about the delay in distributing land allocated for animal shelters.

The Minister of Housing said that the Ministry in coordination with the relevant authorities have completed the layouts for the shelters in some governorates. Work is under -way to complete the layout for the other governorates and the results will be announced soon for cattle and camel breeders.— ONA

