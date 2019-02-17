Asayel festival for camel, horse and heritage to begin on Friday

MUSCAT, Feb 17 – The camel and horse owners in Ibra will celebrate the second edition of Asayel festival for camel, horse and heritage on Friday. The two day event will include participation of more than 200 horses and camels. Asayel festival is organised by Ibra wali’s office in coordination with Sports directorate in Ibra. The festival aims to enrich the heritage side of people through preserving the current traditions that belong to camel and horses field. The main organising committee held a series of meetings to discuss the latest preparation for the event.

Accordingly, sub-committees established to take the actions further. Nasser al Yazaedi, in-charge of the festival, affirmed that the festival will include series of activities namely traditional art songs, participation of poets and camel and horse parades. “We are predicting participation of many people in the festival. Organising the second edition is a result of the success of the previous year. Many activities will take place during the event days and we invite all to attend and enjoy the festival,” al Yazaedi added.