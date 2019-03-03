A’Saffa Foods’ RO 45 million expansion on track

Muscat, March 3 – A’Saffa Foods SAOG, the Sultanate’s largest, fully integrated poultry, snacks, and allied food producer, is on track in the delivery of its strategic expansion project, which will raise chicken meat production capacity by 100 per cent, at their farm-site in Thamrait in Dhofar Governorate. The expansion will be completed in two phases – with each phase contributing 50 per cent to the new capacity, said Eng Mohammed Suhail al Shanfari, Chief Executive Officer of A’Saffa Foods.

He elucidated: “A’Saffa Foods’ poultry processing complex expansion includes the setting up of 90 new Broiler Houses (Big Dutchman, Germany) and Hatchery Equipment (Chick Master, USA) in phase 1 of the project. In phase 2 of the transformation, a new Processing Plant (Marel Stork, Netherlands), Feed Mill (Van Aarsen, Netherlands), Electricity OHL will be added.”

Commenting on the strategic expansion, he added: “Providing us with a 50 tonne feed-mill capacity, our expansion and upgradation will help us process 12,000 birds per hour; helping the company achieve greater efficiency and output. Once operational, the facility will increase our annual slaughtering capacity to 44 million Birds, bringing the company’s capacity to produce 160 tonnes per day; thereby expanding annual poultry meat production to 42,000 Metric Tonnes.”

“Through the expansion, the company aims to continue in its endeavour to foster and support food security, self-sufficiency; while creating increased employment opportunities in the Sultanate. The total capital expenditure of the expansion is RO 45 million”, mentioned Muhammad Rafique Chaudhry, CFO of the company.

“We are expanding our operations to accommodate future growth and flexibility, as well as greater efficiency in our operations”, said Hamdoon al Suqri, Acting Head of Marketing and Sales at A’Saffa Foods. “We are grateful for the cooperation of the government and support of all stakeholders and authorities in our growth and expansion journey. This expansion will enhance our ability to drive revenues and earnings and allow us to continue our record of building long-term value for our stakeholders.”

He averred: “We want to continue to be the leading producer of high-quality products and therefore, consistently upgrade the machinery and equipment at our Plant. The expansion plan will include an addition of 10 farms with 90 poultry houses, a hatchery, a feed mill, a processing plant, and other utilities.”

Commenting on the operations and facilities after the new expansion, Eng Yassin Khadir Elnour, Senior Operations Manager of the company said: “the facilities have been designed in cooperation with a number of international companies, as per the latest systems and to ensure that we procure only the best equipment in the sector. We have also ensured we work with local contractors in order to maintain quality and accountability. The total area of the project will be approximately 50 kilometres by the beginning of 2020, and will accommodate 44 million birds.”

As the Sultanate’s largest fully-integrated poultry producer, A’Saffa Foods has successfully made inroads into international markets as well. The company’s export markets include the Qatari market, and other Gulf and Arab countries markets.

