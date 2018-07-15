As World Cup ends, Russia stadiums face uncertain future

Russian President Vladimir Putin knows the legacy of his World Cup will be judged partly by the fate of the stadiums after the tournament and he is determined they are put to good use.

Russia has spent at least $4 billion on arena construction and refurbishments for the month-long showpiece.

Stunning venues rose from the ground in developed cities far from Moscow such as Nizhny Novogrod on the Volga River and in small and isolated places like Saransk.

Putin’s last TV phone-in show held a week before the tournament was unremarkable — until the moment he decided to underscore the importance of 12 stadiums’ fate.

The Russian leader suddenly turned serious and even emotional. The regional bosses he was lecturing via video link froze behind their respective desks.

“I want to address colleagues from the regions,” Putin said.

“No matter what, you cannot allow these venues to turn into some sort of markets like those in the mid-1990s.”

The idea of Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium becoming the go-to destination for second-hand clothes might puzzle fans lucky enough to have tickets for Sunday’s final between Croatia and France.

The 80,000-seat arena will be the focus of global attention and packed to the rafters.

While Luzhniki’s future as the national stadium is probably safe, it is the subsistence model that places such as Saransk and Samara are forced to consider as they inherit grand stadiums that will be home to teams that draw a few thousand fans.

The stadiums that start to resemble Luzhniki as it was in the 1990s will remind locals of the sums Putin splurged showing off how his Russia could stage the most complex event in the world.

A spin around the 11 host cities suggests that most of the 12 arenas are destined to struggle — at least at first.

Only six have teams playing in the Premier League that fans are willing to pay money to watch.

Regional authorities told the Kommersant business daily that running all the new and rebuilt facilities will cost up to $100 million a year.

The federal government intends to allocate around $200 million to help teams and local officials cover the costs.

But that money will be paid out over five years and also be used for youth football development and other expenses.

Few provincial bosses think it will be enough — and not many analysts see a quick fix. — AFP

Dmitry Zaks