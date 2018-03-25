Artist residency programme at SQU

MUSCAT: In association with Ghalya’s Museum of Modern Art, the Art Education Department of the College of Education at Sultan Qaboos University is organising the ‘Third Residency Artists Forum’ at the Department.

This forum acts as a platform for interaction between the students and professional artists from inside and outside the Sultanate to exchange experiences and ideas in all fields of fine art.

Dr Fakhriya bint Khalfan al Yahyai, Head of the Department of Art Education, said that event features training on different forms of fine art including drawing, painting, textile printing, sculpture, graphic design, printing, graphic formations and others. As many as 13 artists from Oman and abroad are participating in the forum. The event will continue until March 29. During the five days, professional artists will teach the art students through ongoing classroom residencies.

