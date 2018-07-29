Arrest made in Dhofar expat murder case

Muscat – The Dhofar Police’s Department of Investigation and Criminal Investigation has arrested an expatriate for killing another expat of same nationality, said Royal Oman Police (ROP).

“The defendants invited the victim to one of the valleys of the Sahalnoot area on the pretext of buying some items, where he was attacked with stones and killed. The suspect confessed to crime during investigations . The matter has been referred to the judicial authorities,” the ROP statement said.