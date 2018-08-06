Archaeological discoveries in Oman during construction

Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Culture (MHC) has clarified on the archaeological discoveries made during the construction of a house in Besia town of Bahla.

Replying to the reports circulated in the social media, the ministry said that the construction was done without coordinating with them, which led to the destruction of the old structures.

The ministry said it intervened in the early stages and carried out excavations that are still underway at the site. It is also trying to study the documents dating back to the third millennium BC.

It may be noted citizens had circulated photographs of a few archaeological discoveries in Bahla that were supposedly found during the construction of a new house.