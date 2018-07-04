Arab Parliament concludes Cairo session with Sultanate participation

CAIRO: The Sultanate participated on Wednesday at the fifth and final session for the second legislative term sitting, which was held at the HQs’ of the Arab Parliament in Egypt under the chairmanship of Dr Meshal bin Fahm al Salmi, Chairman of the Arab Parliament, in the presence of Ahmed Abu Al Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League. The delegation of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, included Musalam bin Ali al Maashani, Member of the State Council, Deputy Chairman of the Arab Parliament and Member of the Foreign Affairs, Politics and National Security Committee, Khamis bin Said al Sulaimi, Member of the State Council and Member of the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee, and Rashid bin Ahmed al Shamsi, Deputy Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura and Member of the Economic and Financial Committee at the Arab Parliament.

The session discussed a number of reports including the report of Palestine Committee, the report of the committee in charge of removing Sudan from the terrorism sponsoring countries, the reports of the permanent committees for the Arab Parliament and the reports of the specialised committees. — ONA

