App(y) customers drive on-demand taxi services

Muscat, Nov 25 – The on-demand taxi services are finally coming of age in Muscat with more people using the mobile-based facility. Customers can now get details such as the estimated price, time of arrival and details about the driver. Apart from the two licensed operators, Marhaba and Mwasalat, Otaxi is the other approved company that offers app services. Careem, the leading ride-hailing app in MENA, recently launched its services in Oman under an agreement with Marhaba. “You would want fares to be a little lower but at least you have a service that gives you complete details about the driver and the estimated price,” said Benson Mark, a resident of Qurum.

“I have used probably all available services in the town and found them satisfactory. While there is scope for improvement, things have changed a lot over the past year,” he said. Khalifa, a bank employee in the CBD, said he has stopped using his car on weekdays because of the parking hassle, including the fee. “My house is in Qurum and I prefer Otaxi service for the 15-minute trip, unless I have a field assignment,” he said. “I have some concerns over the waiting time during rush hours, but you can tackle that situation over a period of time.” Preethi K, a resident of CBD, started using the services recently.

“My parents had come on a visit and had to wait till my husband arrived from work to go on outing. Then a friend suggested the app-based service. It turned out to be a satisfying and affordable experience.” According to Harith al Maqbali of Otaxi, the demand is more on weekends, specifically Thursday evenings. Marhaba taxi fares start from RO 1.250 for the first kilometre and 190 baisas for each kilometre onwards for on-call services. Mwasalat fares start from RO 1 per km for on-call services and 200 baisas per km for 0 to 30 km. Otaxi fares start from 190 baisas/km for the first 30 km and onwards of 100 baisas for every km. The minimum fare is RO 1.5. All orange taxis in Oman will have electronic meters from June 2019. Fares will start from 300 baisas and thereon 130 baisas for every km.

