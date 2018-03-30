Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law

BRUSSELS: Apple is introducing new tools that will allow consumers to control how their data are used and deactivate their Apple ID accounts, as tech companies strive to bring their services into line with a tough new EU data protection law.

Tech companies have long been scrutinised for how they protect their customers’ data and Facebook is currently embroiled in a huge scandal where millions of users’ data were improperly accessed by a political consultancy.

The European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) enters into force on May 25 and is the biggest shake-up of privacy rules since the birth of the internet. It introduces stiff fines of up to 4 per cent of global turnover for companies found to be in breach.

Apple users worldwide will see a new data privacy information page when they update the software from Thursday on their iPhones explaining an icon which will appear when an Apple feature collects personal information. — Reuters

