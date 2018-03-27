Anger mounts in Russia over mall fire that killed 41 children

Kemerovo: Russians vented their anger at authorities on Tuesday over a huge mall fire that killed at least 64 people, including 41 children, many of whom were trapped in the inferno by locked doors.

President Vladimir Putin flew to the scene in the Siberian city of Kemerovo two days after the tragedy and laid roses at a makeshift memorial as critics questioned his response to one of the deadliest fires in Russia over the past century.

Hundreds of angry residents had earlier packed Kemerovo’s central square, calling for the resignation of the region’s veteran governor and questioning the official death toll.

Investigators said relatives had reported 67 people missing, but it was not clear if this included or was in addition to the 64 confirmed dead.

After a huge outpouring of grief and anger on social media, the Kremlin announced a nationwide day of mourning for Wednesday for victims of the fire, which raged through the busy shopping centre on Sunday afternoon.

“My family is no more,” Igor Vostrikov — who lost his wife, sister and three children aged two, five and seven years — said on VKontakte, Russia’s version of Facebook.

Investigators said the victims and dozens of animals were burned alive or suffocated because emergency exits were locked, notably at one of the cinemas where children were watching cartoons.

A criminal probe has been opened and five people have been arrested over the blaze.

Multiple safety rules were violated, the fire alarm system had not worked since last week and staff did not follow correct emergency procedures, officials said.

Putin, who was re-elected for a fourth term in polls earlier this month, visited a memorial of stuffed toys, flowers and balloons near the gutted mall’s facade, telling officials he felt “like wailing” over the number of victims.

“What is happening here? These are not armed hostilities. This is not an unexpected release of methane in a mine. People, children came to relax,” Putin said.

“We are talking about demographics but are losing so many people. Because of what? Because of some criminal negligence, slovenliness,” Putin said.

Putin’s top critic Alexei Navalny called for mourners to attend a vigil in central Moscow, while a rival official event took place near the Kremlin walls. — AFP

Share on: WhatsApp