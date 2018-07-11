Anderson shocks Federer

LONDON: Roger Federer suffered a stunning Wimbledon exit as the defending champion blew a two-set lead and wasted a match point in a 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 6-4, 13-11 quarterfinal defeat against South Africa’s Kevin Anderson on Wednesday.

Federer’s bid to win a ninth Wimbledon title came to an astonishing end as the Swiss star collapsed in a nail-biting four hour and 13 minute classic that ranks as one of the tournament’s greatest upsets.

It was Federer’s earliest departure from Wimbledon since his shock second round defeat against Sergiy Stakhovsky in 2013.

Eighth seed Anderson will play 2016 runner-up Milos Raonic or American ninth seed John Isner on Friday for a place in Sunday’s final.

“Down two sets to love I tried my best to keep fighting. Beating Roger Federer here at Wimbledon will be one I remember, especially in such a close match,” Anderson said.

“I kept telling myself to keep believing. I said today is going to be my day. You need that mindset against Roger.

“I’m ecstatic. That’s what you work so hard for. Matches likes that are very special.”

For the only the second time at Wimbledon, Federer was beaten after holding a two-set lead, with his previous loss from that position coming against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the 2011 quarterfinals.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion appeared to be moving towards his fifth successive Wimbledon semifinal after taking the opening two sets.

That initial burst gave Federer 34 successive sets won at Wimbledon, equalling his own record set between 2005 and 2006.

But, playing on Court One for the first time in three years, Federer was unusually error-prone and became visibly frustrated as eighth seed Anderson refused to surrender.

Anderson had failed to take a single set off Federer in their previous four meetings.

Yet once he had ended Federer’s run of holding serve for 85 consecutive games — a streak dating back to last year’s semifinal — Anderson’s confidence soared.

Djokovic in last four

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic reached his eighth Wimbledon semifinal with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Japan’s Kei Nishikori in a stormy Centre Court clash.

Djokovic, 31, will be playing in his 32nd Slam semifinal where he will face either world number one Rafael Nadal or fifth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro. It will be Djokovic’s first semifinal at a Major since the 2016 French Open when he completed the career Grand Slam.

The 12-time Major winner prevailed despite picking up two code violations and accusing umpire Carlos Ramos of “double standards”.

“I think the first warning was unnecessary,” said Djokovic. — AFP

