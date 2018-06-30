Anchovies with blond orange of Trebisacce

Ingredients for 4 people

The marinade

400g of anchovies, 2 Trebisacce’s oranges, a clove of garlic, 2g of fresh pepper, 100g of EVO, 2 g of thyme, 1g of pepper in grains.

Clean the anchovies obtaining the whole fillets and put to marinate with all the ingredients for about 4 hours.

The jelly

100g of blond Trebisacce’s oranges, 5g of isinglass.

Combine the isinglass previously softened in water to the previously heated oranges juice. Mix well and pour into a mold, then let it set in refrigerator for at least three hours.

Chilli crumble

50g of 00 flour, 50g of almond flour, 5g of sugar, 50g of butter, 2g of salt, 2g of chilli powder.

Knead all the ingredients together, let rest in the fridge for 30 minutes and bake at 170 ° C.

The orange dressing

30g of EVO, 20g of juice and peel of Tebisacce’s oranges, 1g of garlic, 2g of parsley, salt and pepper.

In a bowl emulsify all the ingredients. Filter and hold aside.

The rocket pesto

50g of rocket, 10g of pine nuts, 1g of garlic, 4 tablespoons of EVO, salt and pepper.

Blanch the rocket and add it to all the other ingredients, put in the blast chiller and then move to the cutter until a cream is obtained homogeneous.

Composition of the dish

Brush the dishes with the rocket pesto and place the anchovies marinades. Pour the dressing and add the jelly, the crumble, pine nuts and a few leaves of rocket. Complete with some oranges chips and a thread of EVO.

THE PRODUCT

The thing that continues to surprise me about my land is that nearly all agricultural products are the fruit of crossbreeds and digressions from various ethnic cultures and traditions.

In Sicily and Calabria, particularly suitable for growing citrus fruits, the Romans were the first to decide to grow orange trees. In fact, it is thanks to their agronomic knowledge that we have inherited this special variety, the so-called Trebisacce Biondo tardivo, grown in the orange groves of the town by the same name. It is a native variety of late oranges that has developed thanks to the stability of the climate, closeness of the sea and characteristics of the land. In fact, its fruits with a compelling aroma, full-bodied taste and abundant juice mature from April to July, thus guaranteeing their presence beyond the usual period oranges are sold. This peculiarity is priceless as it means that season orange juice can be consumed in a period when the human body is in need of vitamins.

IN THE KITCHEN

I would pay anything to be able to plant this fruit in the city where I live: Oman, however, the climate would not allow it. Therefore, I make great use of it when I am in Calabria.

Trebisacce oranges have a compact pulp and their segments are nicely juicy. They get their exceptional organoleptic characteristics from the particular climate of the High Ionian Sea. I use all of this fruit in my cooking. I use the juice, suitable for healthy breakfasts and snacks, to add flavour to salads, vegetables, meat, fish, sauces and desserts and so toosliced or grated peel. Like all oranges even the Biondo tardivo has a high bioflavonoid content that, combined with vitamin C, is essential in reconstructing the collagen of connective tissue. In addition it helps strengthen bones, teeth, cartilages, ligaments, tendons and the walls of blood vessels, prevent capillary fragility and improve blood flow.

THE TERRITORY

The I have nicknamed Trebisacce the ‘curious and joyful town’ as its location is joyful and curious. In fact, on one side it is at the foot of Mount Mostarico, and on the other it is stroked by the Ionian Sea and, as if this was not enough, another part rests on a plain that gets its colour and fragrance from the evergreen orange groves. This city offers its inhabitants and visitors a crystal clear sea permeated by a delightful fragrance of orange blossom and lemons that reaches the beaches. I love walking down the roads and lanes of Trebisacce as full of gardens made up of a large number of small orange groves.

The town is divided into Trebisacce Alta, the historical centre and Trebisacce Bassa, or the marina. Every time I come to Trebisacce I walk to the hill from where I can enjoy a enchanting view of the Gulf of Taranto including the Sibari and Mount Pollino.

Chef Luigi Ferraro

Born in Cassano Allo Ionio, but describes himself as a world citizen. He lives and he works wherever his career takes him: from Sharm-El-Sheik to Stuttgart, Bangkok, London, Paris, George Town, St Petersburg, New York amongst many others.

After five years in Moscow and almost two in New Delhi where he fulfilled the role of Italian Chef at the “Sorrento”, utmost elegant Italian Restaurant at the luxurious Shangri-La’s-Eros Hotel, Chef Ferraro has recently landed at the Gulf Of Oman leading a team in an Italian Restaurant at the lavish Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort and Spa.