Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar bags Tripadvisor award

Muscat: Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort has won the TripAdvisor 2019 Travelers’ Choice Award for ‘Best Luxury Hotel in Oman’. The resort has also been recognized as one of the top 100 hotels by Elite Traveler and also won the Oman Restaurant Award.

From astounding food and rejuvenating spa offerings, to adrenalin experiences and remarkable pool listed on TripAdvisor’s ‘Amazing Hotel Pools’ site, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort attracts both local and international travellers from around the world. Positioned on the cliff’s edge on top of a mountainous sanctuary, the resort offers guests a truly authentic Omani experience in the most breath-taking of natural settings to create their most cherished memories.

Firas Rashid, Director of Sales and Marketing at Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort said, “We are incredibly honoured to be acknowledged as the number one resort within the Sultanate and among the top across the globe. At Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort, we work tirelessly to ensure guests experience more than just another stay at another hotel, but instead their next extraordinary moment in life, leaving them with a story to tell.”