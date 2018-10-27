An independent Palestinian state is a strategic demand: Alawi

Muscat: Yousuf bin Alawi, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs attended and delivered a speech at the IISS Manama Dialogue, attended by several officials, including foreign ministers.

Some of the highlights of the speech released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) include:

“ We are not mediators between Israel and the Palestinians but we are helping to bring the two sides together.”

“We affirm that our main role in Israeli-Palestinian peace depends on what the US administration is doing in the Deal of the Century.”

“An independent Palestinian state is a strategic demand without which stability can never be achieved.”

“If we take the path of peace in Palestine, all the countries of the world will support us, otherwise the Palestinian people will suffer from violence.”

“The Palestinian issue is the basis of all the problems that occurred during the last half of the last century.”

“Time is now right for serious thinking to get rid of problems that do not allow the countries of the region to develop.”

“If we do not arrive at a radical solution on Palestine issue, the Palestinians will never enjoy security and the entire Arab region will be never stable. Terrorism will also not end.”

“All members keen on the continuation of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Efforts are underway to hold the GCC Summit as usual.”