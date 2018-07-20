American to be deported from Vietnam over protest

Hanoi: A Vietnamese court on Friday ordered the deportation of an American student found guilty of “causing public disorder” during rare violent protests which caught the Communist authorities off-guard.

William Nguyen, 32, was taken into custody on June 10 by plainclothes police during mass protests in Ho Chi Minh City against proposed special economic zones.

The demonstrations quickly spun out of control when rioters set cars on fire and damaged government property in actions against the proposal to grant foreign investors 99-year land leases on the SEZs.

The Texas-born Yale graduate was accused of trying to damage a fence and flip over police vehicles on the main road to the airport.

At a half-day trial at Ho Chi Minh City’s people’s court on Friday, Nguyen was found guilty of a public disorder offence and told to leave the country.

