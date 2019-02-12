Amerat to get RO 1 million dialysis centre

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has signed an agreement with the heirs of the late Abdullah bin Musa al Raisi for funding a dialysis centre in the Wilayat of Al Amerat in Muscat Governorate. The agreement was signed by Dr Darwish bin Saif al Muharbi, Under-Secretary for Financial and Administrative Affairs at the Ministry of Health and Farah bint Abdullah al Raisiyah representative of the family of the late Abdullah bin Musa al Raisi. Dr Al Muharbi stressed the role of the public-private partnership for serving the public interest. He praised the initiative made by the family of the late Abdullah bin Musa al Raisi to fund the dialysis centre in the Wilayat of Al Amerat. On her part, Farah bint Abdullah al Raisiyah stressed on the partnership between the family of the late Abdullah bin Musa al Raisi and the public sector including health services. The dialysis centre will cost over RO 1 million and have 37 beds.

