Amazon rules, Walmart gains in e-commerce

New York: Amazon is still the dominant player in US e-commerce, but Walmart is seeing strong gains and is poised to become the number three online retailer, a market tracker said on Thursday. Amazon’s sales are likely to grow a robust 30 per cent and its market share is likely to grow to 48 per cent of online retail sales, according to research firm eMarketer.

Meanwhile, eBay will hold its number two position but will see its market share dip to 7.2 per cent, the report said.

Walmart meanwhile, “has one of the fastest growing e-commerce businesses” and will capture four per cent of Internet retail sales this year, overtaking Apple as the number three seller, according to eMarketer.

“Walmart’s e-commerce business has been firing on all cylinders lately,” said eMarketer principal analyst Andrew Lipsman. According to eMarketer, Walmart will see nearly 40 per cent growth this year in its total online sales. — AFP

