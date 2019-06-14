Amazon, Morrisons extend food delivery to more UK cities

A shopper walks past a branch of the food retailer Morrisons in west London, Britain. — Reuters

LONDON: US online retailer Amazon and British supermarket group Morrisons are extending their “Morrisons at Amazon” same-day online grocery delivery service to more cities across Britain.

The service, currently available to Amazon’s Prime Now customers in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and parts of London, will be rolled out to Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield and Portsmouth this year, the companies said on Thursday.

It allows Amazon Prime customers to order a full Morrisons shop online, which is then picked at a local store, and delivered by Amazon, with an option for delivery within one hour of the order being placed in some locations. The service will be expanded to more British cities in future, the companies said. Morrisons, Britain’s fourth-biggest supermarket group, also provides food in a wholesale deal for Amazon’s “Fresh” and “Pantry” grocery offers. — Reuters

Related