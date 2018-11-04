Allan Middleton retains Oman Seniors Open; Omani pair come third

MUSCAT: The Oman Seniors Open, one of Golf Oman’s flagship events, was played on Saturday and saw Allan Middleton reclaim the title he won in 2017 by three shots from Pulkeshin Sharma. Omani pair Ali Hameed al Saleh and Hussain Dad al Balushi shared the third place. In the over 60’s Super Seniors category, it was very close affair with John Petersen beating Stephen Pickering by one shot. The Oman Seniors Ladies division was even closer requiring a play off after both Nelly Materna and Jameela Daud returned scores of 89. It took two attempts to separate the ladies with Nelly securing the title with an excellent par on the difficult par three 16th hole.

The Oman Seniors Open was played at Ras Al Hamra Golf Course for the first time and attracted the best senior golfers, those above 50 years of age, from across the country. With a full field of eighty-four golfers the morning golfers benefited from the calmer conditions with the wind picking up in the afternoon. The golf course proved a fitting test with the players unanimous in their praise of the condition of the course.

Results: Oman Senior Open: 1st Allan Middleton, Al Mouj Golf, score 71. 2nd, Pulkeshin Sharma, Muscat Hills Golf Club, score 74. 3rd Ali Hameed al Saleh, Ghala Golf Club and Hussain Dad al Balushi, Ras Al Hamra Golf Club, score 78. Nett Winner Jas Dhanju, Ras Al Hamra Golf Club, score 65.

Oman Super Seniors Champion: 1st John Petersen, Al Mouj Golf, score 82. 2nd Stephen Pickering, Al Mouj Golf, score 83. Nett Winner Michael Kostiuk, Al Mouj Golf, score 67. Oman Seniors Ladies Champion: 1st Nelly Materna, Ras Al Hamra Golf Club, score 89, 2nd Jameela Daud, Al Mouj Golf, score 89. Nett Winner Kay Gopperth, Ras Al Hamra Golf Club, score 73.

Related