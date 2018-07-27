ALL-NEW JEEP WRANGLER: THE UNDISPUTED OFF-ROAD CHAMPION

Spielberg, July 27 – Jeep opened the floor for media representatives to have test drive for different range of Jeep cars in Spielberg city (Austria) at the location of the international Wrangler media drive recently. Two Jeep Wrangler Sahara models are displayed in the dedicated Mopar area set up in Spielberg to support the launch activities in the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Both cars featured different customisations including original accessories developed by Mopar and created in order to further enhance the off-road capability and urban appeal of the most iconic Jeep vehicle.

An official of Jeep said that Oman is considered as one of the main markets in the Middle East region. He added that Jeep factory worked out to respond all the customers’ requirements and needs to be added in different Jeep models. Also, he confirmed that Jeep dealerships are following up with different Jeep owners to support them as they are promoting the brand.

The exclusive off-road customisation is enhanced by a Steel Blue Metallic exterior, and features a 2-inch/50.8 mm lift kit, 17” off-road gear wheels and tyres, “1941” hood graphic and “Moab” body graphic, moulded splash guards, mesh bikini, snorkel and specific windshield off-road lights. The ‘Urban’ version is enhanced by a Granite Crystal exterior and features silver valve caps with Jeep logo, “1941” body graphic, 32” tyre cover and several chrome details adorning the tube steps, door sills and fuel door — all adding to the urban appeal of the all-new Wrangler. Among the accessories on display will be a wide variety of tyre covers especially developed for the all-new Wrangler.

The undisputed off-road champion and a unique vehicle for everyday urban adventures, the new generation of the iconic Jeep Wrangler offers excellent levels of comfort and superior driving dynamics. The all-new Jeep Wrangler is a one-of-a-kind vehicle that is ready to write a new exciting chapter in the legendary history of the Jeep brand, a story which began in 1941.

It is with this clear objective that the iconic Jeep Wrangler has been completely renewed while remaining true to itself, with legendary off-road capabilities, authentic Jeep styling and advanced technology features.

From the roughest terrain to city streets, the all-new Jeep Wrangler is perfectly at ease, and delivers a more modern design, that stays true to the original, combined with more open-air freedom and advanced technology features in terms of safety and connectivity.

The fourth generation Jeep Wrangler is offered in three different trim levels in the Middle East: Sport, Sahara and Rubicon — all available in two- or four-door configuration.

Engineered to master the most challenging off-road tracks, Jeep Wrangler is the result of more than seventy-five years of leadership in the development of 4×4 systems. Two four-wheel drive systems are available: Selec-Trac — on the Sport and Sahara trim levels, and Rock-Trac — standard on the Rubicon trim configuration, the most rugged and capable model for off-road driving.

The system operates in 4 driving modes (plus Neutral):

2H (Two-Wheel Drive High Range)

4H AUTO (Full-Time Active On-Demand High Drive)

4H Part-Time (Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive High Range)

N (Neutral)

4L (Four-Wheel Drive Low Range)

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon models provide additional off-road prowess and are equipped with the Rock-Trac 4×4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with 4.0:1 low-range gear ratio and front and rear heavy-duty next-generation Dana 44 axles and Tru-Lok electric front- and rear-axle lockers to tackle the most extreme off-road trails.

Rubicon models also offer added articulation and total suspension travel with help from an electronic sway-bar disconnect. This system allows drivers to disconnect the front sway bar to deliver additional wheel travel for traversing the toughest trails.

Every Wrangler receives a “Trail Rated” badge that proves its legendary 4×4 capabilities. Trail Rated performance is the result of a series of heavy tests performed in the following areas: traction, water fording, manoeuvrability, articulation and ground clearance.

On the all-new Jeep Wrangler, the Trail Rated badge includes the following features:

Selec-Trac 4×4 system with 2.72:1 crawl ratio standard on the Sport and Sahara models.

Rock-Trac 4×4 system with “4LO” ratio of 4:1 and Tru-Lok locking differentials standard on Rubicon models.

Skid plates and front and rear tow hooks.

Benchmark approach angle (2-door Rubicon) of 36.4 degrees, breakover angle of 25.8 degrees, departure angle of 30.8 degrees and ground clearance of more than 25 cm.

Up to 76 cm of water fording.

Up to 1,500 kg of towing capacity (2-door models) and 2,500 kg (4-door models)

Driver and passenger safety were key elements in the development of the all-new Jeep Wrangler, which offers an array of active and passive safety features, including Blind-Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path Detection, ParkSense Rear Park Assist, ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with ERM (Electronic Roll Mitigation) and four standard airbags.

