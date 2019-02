MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, said the Sultanate takes only the side of rightness. In an interview with DW channel of Germany, he said the relations between the Sultanate and Iran will continue and that the Middle East needs peace, stability and development. “There is an initiative for peace between the Palestinian and the Israeli sides with the participation of other parties and this initiative has managed to identify some principles which are the basics of the Middle East peace and stability,” Alawi said. He noted that the US President Donald Trump’s efforts have made a quantum leap on the Middle East issue, mainly on the political and demographic sides. Alawi affirmed that peace and stability will economically benefit both sides as well as the entire region. He said that disagreement does not obstruct the march of the GCC bloc. — ONA

Related