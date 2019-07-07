Alawi meets Syrian President

Syrian President Bashar al Assad received Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, in Damascus on Sunday. Alawi conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to the Syrian President. Bilateral relations, means of developing them and enhancing the efforts to restore security and stability in the region were discussed during the meeting The meeting was attended by Walid al Muallem, Syrian Foreign Minister. Oman is one of the few Arab states to have maintained ties with Damascus over the past eight years.

Alawi visited Damascus in 2015, Syria’s official SANA news agency reported at the time, to discuss ways to “resolve the crisis in Syria”. During a visit to Oman last year, Syria’s Muallem praised Muscat for taking “supportive positions towards Syria at various Arab and international forums.” The United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy in Damascus late last year after years of closure, and Syria’s relations with Bahrain and Jordan have also improved.