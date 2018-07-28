Alawi holds talks with US Defence Secretary

WASHINGTON: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, held talks with James Matisse, US Defence Secretary.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and mechanisms of joint action between the two countries to strengthen Omani-US ties in various fields.

The US Defence Secretary and Alawi also explored new horizons to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation. A spokeswoman for the US Department of Defence said the meeting reaffirmed the defence relationship between the Sultanate and the United States. The two ministers discussed a wide range of regional security issues, including the conflict in Yemen as well as free navigation and multilateral cooperation against terrorism. — ONA

