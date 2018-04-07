Al Sunaidy meets Arab investors during Maziyouna Free Zone visit

MUSCAT: Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Chairman of the Free Zones Committee visited Al Maziyouna Free Zone accompanied by Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, CEO of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE).

Al Sunaidy met with Arab investors and explained to them the investment opportunities and the incentives provided by Al Maziyouna Free Zone to the investors to boost investments in the free zone. He also discussed the challenges facing investors and businessmen in Al Maziyouna.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry also held meetings with entrepreneurs and owners of small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Wilayat of Al Maziyouna.

He showed readiness to solve the problems and overcome the challenges facing SMEs.

Salah bin Nasser al Alawi, Director-General of Al Maziyouna Free Zone, said the free zone has established direct links with international navigation lines and shipping companies adding that the Al Maziyouna Free Zone is considered a dry port for handling goods.

The customs crossing point between Salalah Port and Customs crossing point has been activated and is expected to make a quantum leap in the import and export activities at the free zone.

