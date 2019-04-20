Al Shabaniyah: The traditional festival of Sur

SUR: Al Shabaniyah, a traditional festival celebrated every year in the Wilayat of Sur in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah, is an occasion when the people, especially children, engage themselves in various activities passed down through generations. Al Shaibaniyah (Wakfa Right) coincides with the 14th of Shaaban of every Hijri year. Children of the wilayat welcome the event with great joy and enthusiasm as they treat it as Eid. As a custom, the people of Sur visit relatives, neighbours and patients. Every year, families begin preparation for the event with shopping for gifts to be presented to children.

On the day of Al Shabaniyah, families get new clothes for their children, decorate the hands and feet of girls with henna, and give cash gifts to them.

Households get ready to receive children who visit houses of relatives and neighbours since early morning, dressed in beautiful clothes and joy writ large on their faces. Mohammed bin Said al Araimi from Sur said that Al Shabaniyah has been celebrated by the people of Sur since ancient times. It is eagerly awaited by children who wear beautiful traditional clothing. Every home in the wilayat takes part in it and pays great attention to it.

Children go out from early morning until sunset. They walk around the houses that are ready to receive them and give them cash or sweets. Children keep the gifts in a pack specially prepared for the day which is known as Al Kharitah in local parlance.

“The interest of the people of the wilayat in this beautiful custom has religious, social and economic reasons.

The revival of traditional clothing, visiting relatives houses, children getting familiar with the neighbourhoods and roads, making kids count money and understand its value, going to the market, providing children with an atmosphere of joy and pleasure and many other benefits have made the citizens of Sur to carry on such a custom,” Al Araimi told ONA

With the passage of time and development of societies, Al Shabaniyah celebrations too have undergone changes. The civil society organisations and companies share the joy of the people of the wilayat on the 14th of Shaaban in keeping alive these traditional legacies that have been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

Yusra bint Saleh al Ghailaniyah, chairperson of the Omani Women’s Association in the Wilayat of Sur, said: “It is a good traditional practise to celebrate Al Shabaniyah day by the citizens in the wilayat every year. The day is considered a traditional heritage, known to many as Children’s Eid.”

“The Omani Women’s Association in the wilayat take part in the festivities and share the joy of citizens in order to preserve the Omani traditions and heritage.” — ONA

Related