Al Shabab record crucial win against Muscat

Muscat, April 6 – Al Shabab snatched a 2-1 victory over Muscat at the Seeb Sports Stadium on Friday in the 19th week of Omantel League. Al Shabab took an early lead when Mohammed al Siyabi found the net in the sixth minute and the hosts led 1-0 until the 22nd minute when Muscat equalised through Abdul Qader Fal. Essam al Subhi’s goal in the 34th minute earned Al Shabab three points and their tally swelled to 19 points in the league table.

At Al Buraimi Sports Complex, Al Nahdha and Al Oruba played out a 1-1 draw and had to share a point apiece. The Palestinian player Mohammed Balah put Al Nahdha ahead in the 15th minute and the guests Al Oruba could get the equaliser only in the dying minutes of the match through Saud Saweed in the 88th minute. With this draw, Al Nahdha raised their credit to 31 points at the third position while Al Oruba reached 26.

Al Rustaq continued registering draw results in the league as they recorded their fifth draw against Saham. Al Rustaq and Saham match finished in a goalless draw at Seeb Stadium. The hosts were very close to score a goal through the Korean player Young. However, the former national team goalkeeper Sulieman al Beriki was at the right place to save all the scoring chances of Al Rustaq’s strikers. Saham increased their points tally to 26 and are at the eighth position while Al Rustaq reached 22 points. Sur and Sohar played out a goalless draw at the former’s home at Sur Sports Complex. The result did not benefit both the teams especially Sur as they are still positioned in the danger zone and are threatened by relegation.

Oman Club, Al Nasr win

In Saturday’s matches, Oman Club beat Mirbat 1-0 riding on a peanlty from Admeer. In the other match, Al Nasr defeated Majees 1-0 after a 67th minute goal from Khaled al Hajri.