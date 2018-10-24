Al Sareea to boost ties with Oman: UK envoy

Muscat: Hamish Cowell, the UK Ambassador to the Sultanate, on Wednesday said Omani-British military exercise Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (Swift Sword 3) is a means to boost cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, cultural, social, security and military fields.

The exercise is an evidence of the strong and historic relations between the UK and the Sultanate. He noted that the bilateral relations reflect the deep-rooted cultural, historic and economic ties and the two nations are historic trade and marine allies.

“The bilateral cooperation contributes to enhancing world free trade and regional political stability”, he continued.

He said during the exercise, the Omani armed forces and the Royal British armed forces work and train side by side to test their ability for joint land, air and maritime deployment. “Swift Sword 3, which is the outcome of years-long of planning and cooperation, provides a valuable opportunity to merge the armed forces elements in both countries and test their ability for joint work in difficult environment’, he said.

Supplies air dropped

Sultan of Oman Parachutes air dropped supplies and equipment at the scene of Al Saif Al Sareea 3 on Wednesday. The operation was carried out in cooperation with the transport aircraft of the Royal Air Force of Oman aimed at providing the required support to the forces taking part at the military exercise.

MusanNaH role reviewed

Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (Head of the Exercise Control) visited Al Musannah Air Base to review the battle readiness of Omani and British air forces. The Air Vice Marshall, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (Head of the Exercise Control) and senior officers were briefed on the hypothetical air challenges. The Air Vice Marshall praised the role of Al Musannah Air Base and the air support provided to the land and marine troops deployed at the operation theatre. — ONA