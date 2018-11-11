Al Rustaq hammer Shabab

MUSCAT, Nov 11 – Al Rustaq piled more misery on Al Shabab, who are struggling at the bottom zone, after thumping them 4-0 in the 12th round of Omantel league on Saturday. The former champion of the league, positioned at 13th place with nine points only, suffered their third loss after going down against Mirbat and Oman Club in the previous rounds. At the Seeb Stadium, Al Rustaq dominated the proceedings with a brace from Ahmed al Kharousi and one goal each from Gasma and Mohammed al Ghafri.

Al Shabab coach Musbah al Saadi agreed that the team is in a difficult situation. He said most of the players, despite having full week’s workouts, are giving only 25 per cent of their technical performance.

“The management of club and players are the two main factors behind the results and the current situation. The technical coaching staff is not part of that. I hope the players would put their issues aside and enhance their technical level of play during the matches. I hope the coming break period of league will support us to solve our internal issues and to register a strong come back in the rest of matches,” Al Saadi added.

On the other hand, Mohsin Darwish, coach of Al Rustaq, told reporters that his team was keen to register a victory after suffering some losses in the earlier rounds.

“We will try to use the break positively. We will have an internal camp and local friendly match to gear up for Al Nahda match. We hope to continue on the winning path and jump to better positions in the league order,” Darwish added.

DHOFAR POWER AHEAD

League leaders Dhofar strengthened their hold on the top of the table after easily thrashing Majees 4-0.

With this victory, the Salalah giants have 32 points, while Majees are still struggling at the last place with 5 points only.

In the other matches, Al Oruba scored a 2-0 win over Saham at the Sohar Sports Complex. Both goals came in the second half. Thwaini Hadid netted the first goal in the 48th minute and Agebola scored the second goal in the 85th minute.

At the Seeb Sports Stadium, Al Nahda held Oman Club 1-1. Tariq al Mahruqi put Oman Club in lead, while Mohammed al Marboui equalised for Al Nahda. Al Nahda maintained their second position with 23 points after the draw. Oman Club added one point to their credit to reach 10 points at 11th position. Ninth-placed Al Suwaiq were held to a 1-1 draw by Sur at the Sur Sports Complex.

SOHAR WIN

Sohar returned to the winning path after their loss in the HM Cup last week against Fanja. Sohar stunned Muscat 1-0 at the Sohar Sports Complex with the only goal struck by Abdul Nasser Jamal. Sohar reached to the 20 points in the third position, while Muscat missed the chance to be closer as they stayed in the fifth place with 20 points. Fourth-placed Mirbat suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Al Nasr. The only goal in the match was netted by Junior Toreh. Al Nasr reduced the gap with top teams as they reached to 19 points, while Mirbat stayed at 20 points.

Adil Al Balushi