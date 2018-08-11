Al Nasr clinch maiden Super Cup crown

MUSCAT, Aug 11 – Salalah giant Al Nasr commenced their campaign in the new domestic football season 2018/2019 by clinching the Super Cup for the first time in their history beating Al Suwaiq 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw in full-time at Salalah Al Saada Sports complex late on Friday. Both teams put up a spirited performance in the first half especially the Al Nasr team as the attackers came close to scoring quite a few times. Al Suwaiq were a very tough competitor and their players missed some chances. In the second half, both coaches came up with substitutions in order to score.

However, the final score at end of second half remain same and the scored remained 0-0 at full-time. As the opening match of the season, the technical level of the players was not at the required level. With the Omantel League commencing soon, the players will get their groove back and hopefully come up with better displays on the field. In the penalty shoot-out, Al Nasr players succeeded in scoring four times and players are: Oman al Fazari, Danial, Hamed Toureah and Abdullah Nouh. On the other hand, only two players from Al Suwaiq, Rasheel al Mushaifri and Yahya al Rushaidi scored. Al Nasr Club vice-chairman Shaikh Tabit al Yafei was ecstatic after the club’s triumph.

“Winning the Super Cup at the beginning of the season, will encourage us to have some achievements in the rest of season. The Super Cup victory came after a great supporting cooperation from all including board member, technical committee, administrative team and players who performed very well at the both sets of the match,” Shaikh Thabit al Yafei, vice chairman of Al Nasr club, said. “Although Al Nasr did not show their required level specially in second half, but I am sure they will have a better effort to show in the coming matches in the season. We have a lot of work to do in the coming few days to prepare for beginning of the league,” Al Yafei concluded.

Former Oman national player and head of football at Al Nasr club, Fawazi Basheer, said that they are glad to win their first Super Cup which was achieved after cooperation from everyone in the club. Basheer added that the players performed very well in the match and all the fans were excited for the triumph of the club. He mentioned there is a full plan to be implemented to get some achievements and make this season as one of the best seasons for Al Nasr club.