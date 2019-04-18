Al Nab’a Group celebrates 35 years of excellence

MUSCAT: As part of its 35th anniversary celebrations Al Nab’a Group has organinsed various programmes to mark the day. A gala event was organised for invitees including dignitaries from various embassies, ministries and revered members of society. The evening was dedicated to all their trade associates, stake holders and business partners. In his welcome speech, Chandrasekar, DGM Finance & Accounts thanked the company’s customers for their continued trust and support to the group.

“Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve you over the last several decades and we look forward to building and strengthening our relationship over the coming years. Our customers have constantly supported us which has helped us in excelling in whatever we do”, he said.

One of the largest family businesses with operations spanning all over Oman and neighbouring GCC countries, Al Nab’a has created a niche for itself as pioneers in Integrated Facility Management Services, Catering Services, Infrastructure Development & Equipment Trade. The group has further diversified into Mining and Manufacturing activities.

Chandrasekar also expressed gratitude to the vendors for partnering with Al Nab’a in their growth and for helping them execute their ideas and transforming them into realities.

He emphasised the role of their loyal employees who have played an enormous role in shaping and making Al Nab’a what it is today and what it stands for. Al Nab’a employs over 12,000 people, who represent several nationalities including Omanis who are placed in highly responsible leadership roles. The second day of the event witnessed fun filled team building games, colourful performances by the employees and their families and spectacular awards for many of them in recognition to their dedication.

Khalid Hamed al Busaidy, Chairman of the group, along with all Senior Management staff, whole-heartedly participating in both the days’ events. His enthusiasm and warmth with which he connected with all his employees, touched each one of them.

