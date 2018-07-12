Al Maharbi opens dialysis unit at Haima Hospital

Dr Darweesh Saif al Maharbi, Ministry of Health’s Under-Secretary of Administrative & Financial Affairs, opened on Wednesday the Dialysis Unit at Haima Hospital, in the presence of Khalifa Saif al Yaqoobi, Director-General of the Health Services at Al Wusta, as well as a number of MoH and DGHS officials.

The new unit consists of one clinic equipped with a number of two dialysis devices and two beds as a primary phase. The working staff include specialised team of a kidney specialist as well as three of the nursing cadre who were brought from Nizwa Hospital’s Kidney Department, in addition to technicians supervising the machines and devices of the unit. The unit is also provided with the medical supplies and essential medications.

The new unit will be receiving kidney failure patients starting from the next week for three days during the week which are Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday divided by three shifts during the morning and afternoon. The four wilayats of the governorate will benefit from the services of the unit.

The unit is a new addition to the governorate’s health services that would reduce the sufferings of the patients in travelling a long distance for receiving treatment apart from sending some of them to the Royal Hospital, Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah, Nizwa, Ibra, and Sinaw hospitals.

Related