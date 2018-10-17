Al Jenaibi International Automobiles celebrates 15 years in partnership with Oman Air

MUSCAT: Al Jenaibi International Automobiles, the official BMW importer in Oman since 2003, is celebrating its 15th anniversary serving customers in the Sultanate. To mark the occasion and in appreciation of its loyal customers, Al Jenaibi is offering exciting offers across its complete BMW model line-up, vouchers from Oman Air and a chance to win a BMW X1.

Customers who purchase any new BMW model during Al Jenaibi’s anniversary celebrations will avail from an extended 5 years BMW warranty package, or up to 200,000 kms (whichever comes first) and complimentary vehicle registration for the first year of ownership. In addition, customers who drive away with a new BMW during the offer period will also enter a draw to win one of fifteen BMW X1 25i xDrives and receive a RO 1500 voucher of Oman Air that will enable the winners to explore the exciting destinations, services and products of the National Carrier of the Sultanate of Oman.

Johnny Oommen, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jenaibi commented on the occasion: “We are excited to be celebrating fifteen successful years in partnership with BMW and are pleased to be offering our loyal customers in Oman a token of our appreciation through these excellent offers. We look forward to providing customers with nothing but the best that BMW has to offer in both products and service for many more years to come.”

Oman Air’s Country Manager — Sultanate of Oman, Jamal Saif al Azki commented: “It’s good to see Al Jenaibi International Automobiles celebrating their 15-year anniversary and Oman Air is delighted to be partnering with them on this momentous occasion. The Oman Air travel voucher will give BMW’s valuable customers the opportunity to enjoy the award-winning services and products that Oman Air takes pleasure in providing to its guests.”

Customers are invited to visit the Al Jenaibi BMW showroom for a test drive on the model they’re interested to purchase next and to find out more about the anniversary offers in person.