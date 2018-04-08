Al Hayyan discusses principles, system of arbitration for sports

MUSCAT: The Arbitration for Sports in Oman seminar set off on Sunday at the premises of Oman Olympic Committee. The seminar is organised by Oman Dispute Resolution and Arbitration for Sport Committee, a component of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC). In opening the seminar, Taha bin Sulaiman al Kishry, OOC Secretary General, delivered an address in which he, on behalf of Sheikh Khalid bin Muhammad al Zubair, OOC Chairman, welcomed the participants and Dr Abdallah al Hayyan, who presented the first working paper at the seminar. He also welcomed a host of lawyers and representatives of the sports associations and committees taking part in the seminar.

Dr. Abdullah bin Misfir al Hayyan, Board Member of the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), presented a working paper providing a historical background about the International Council of Arbitration for Sport (ICAS) and its statutes and discussing the principles and system of arbitration for sport as approved by the CAS. He also tackled the arbitration proceedings pursued at the CAS and duties and responsibilities of various arbitration board set up for arbitration of any sport-related disputes.

The programme aims to uplift the efficiency of approved arbitrators and highlight the reality of arbitration for sport in the Sultanate and principles and rules of arbitration in sport system with particular emphasis on the mechanism of arbitration for sport within Oman Olympic Committee.

Dr Hamad bin Khamis al Jahwari, Chairman of Appeal Court in Rustaq, will deliver a paper on the second day focusing on arbitration in accordance with the legal and organisational framework in the Sultanate.

On the final day on Tuesday, Ziyad bin Ali al Balushi, member of Oman Dispute Resolution and Arbitration for Sport Committee, will provide a glance on the sports arbitration system within the OOC’s Oman Dispute Resolution and Arbitration for Sport Committee.

The Oman Dispute Resolution and Arbitration for Sport Committee was set up within Oman Olympic Committee in 2015.

