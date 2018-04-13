Al Haradi Star clinch Shabab Club’s elite league title

Al Haradi Star lifted the trophy of the elite league of Al Shabab Club in Barka. Al Haradi Star beat Al Qarha team in a penalty shoot-out 4-2 after a regulation time 2-2 scoreline in the match. Mohammed al Hamdani netted for Al Haradi Star team, while Fahad Said scored for Al Qarha team in a thrilling final.

Shaikh Hilal al Mamari, Deputy Wali of Barka, was the chief guest for the final in presence of Hamza al Balushi, Chairman of Al Shabab Club. Chief guest Al Mamari gave away the trophies to Al Haradi Star team and Al Qarha players and handed over the individuals awards.

Al Yasah al Balushi from Al Qarha team got the best goalkeeper award. Ahmed al Kuzairi from Al Nahda team became the most valuable player. Mohammed al Hamdani from Al Haradi Star team grabbed the top-scorer prize. Waleed al Flaiti from Al Jinanah team won the best team manager award. Al Tazamoun team claimed the best team award in the tournament. At the end of the awards ceremony, Hamza al Balushi presented a memento to the chief guest.

