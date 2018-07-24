Al Hamra top summer tourist attraction

MUSCAT: Al Hamra is a top tourist attraction during summer, known for its geographical, cultural and historical diversity.

Terming Al Hamra an attractive “tourist destination round the year”, Hamoud al Qamshoui, Head of Tourism Department of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, said that Jabal Shams, Jabal Sharqi, Misfat Al Abriyeen and Al Hoota Cave are the most important tourist destinations in the wilayat. Jabal Shams is the highest peak at an altitude of 12,000 feet. It is also a haven for trekking enthusiasts.

Jabal Sharqi has many tourist attractions, including Misfat Al Abriyeen, which has preserved its architectural beauty.

Al Hoota Cave is another important tourist destination. It is a natural composition formed thousands of years ago. It saw 74,143 visitors last year. There are many tourist projects in the wilayat such as the Al Hoota Cave, Travel and Camping Centre of Misfat Al Abriyeen, Model House and the agricultural track at Misfat Al Abriyeen.

Abdul Wahab al Balushi, a board member of ‘The View’, said the resort was popular of the moderate climate in Al Hamra.

The resort near the village of Hail Al Shas is located at a height of 1,450 metres above sea level. The temperature here is between 25-30 degrees Celsius.

Shurfat Al Alamein Hotel offers tourists of Al Hoota Cave many advantages.

It takes just two hours to reach the hotel from Muscat International Airport. The first hotel in Al Hamra, it offers guests an opportunity to stay near one of the most important tourist attractions.

The hotel is located on top of Jabal Sharqi at Birkat Al Sharf and is connected to roads leading to the South Al Batinah Governorate, more precisely Wilayat of Rustaq.

It offers a grand view of Balad Seet, an important tourist village.

