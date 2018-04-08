Al Habsi sizzles with Al Hilal

MUSCAT, April 8 –

Oman football icon Ali al Habsi pulled up more than five crucial saves against Al Ahli to keep his team Al Hilal very close to lift the title in Saudi Professional League.

Al Habsi was the star of match, who managed to keep everything out of his net, and salvaged a goalless draw for Al Hilal in the 25th week of Saudi Professional League at the King Abdullah Sports City called ‘The Shining Jewel’, in Jeddah late on Saturday.

Al Ahli players were unable to beat Al Habsi throughout the match as he saved more than five important chances.

Al Habsi’s team now needs to add only one point to grab the title in the last week as they lead the league table with 53 points.

Al Hilal will play against Al Fateh club on coming Thursday, while Al Ahli will take over Ohod club. Al Ahli must win in its next match and wait Al Hilal to stumble as Al Ahli have 52 points.

“Our aim were to have victory against Al Ahli to clinch the league crown since the team required to gain three points from the match,” Ali al Habsi said.

“Next match will be difficult to us although it is home match against Al Fatah. We must win or draw to celebrate with league title,”the Al Hilal goalkeeper added.

“If you are determined to save your goal, you will have the confidence and that’s why we did not lose our ground against Al Ahli,” the 35-year-old Omani international said.

“Out players really focused during the important match against Al Ahli and we were upto the mark on technical performance.

Thanks to my colleagues in the club for their continuous support as it helped me come out with this great show,” Al Habsi concluded.

The social media were abuzz with great appreciation for Al Habsi after his spectacular saves against Al Ahli. Oman and Al Hilal fans tweeted applauding the veteran goalkeeper for his strong performance.

Al Habsi, who moved to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal last August, is very close to gain his first achievement with Saudi club.

He did a series of successful achievements with his previous clubs. He became the first

Omani to win the coveted FA Cup with Reading team. In 2006, Al Habsi was the first Arab from the GCC to play in the Premier League with Bolton Wanderers team.

