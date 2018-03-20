Al Habsi Academy for Football launched

sports Reporter –

Muscat, march 20 –

Oman footballing icon Ali al Habsi’s Academy for Football was launched on Monday under the patronage of Dr Mohammed bin Hamed al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, at the Holiday Inn Hotel, Al Seeb.

The launch ceremony was attended by Rashad al Hinai, the Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Sports Affairs, Sayyid Khalid al Busaidy, previous chairman of Oman Football Association and Pim Verbeek, head coach of national team, and an array of stars from the Oman national team.

“It was a dream for me to have this Academy and I am so proud to launch it today,” Ali al Habsi said.

“Before two years, we learned a lot by having Al Habsi School and we participated in many different tournaments in GCC and Europe.”

Al Habsi stated it is an important step to have this academy which will improve the skills of players and one of their main goals is to come out with new talented players to join Omani clubs and national teams.

