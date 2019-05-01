Al Felaij Watches and Jewellers inaugurates new showrooms

Muscat: Al Felaij Watches officially unveiled their new store in Mall of Muscat with a special opening promotion of 50 per cent sale on all collection for all brands for 10 days.

Al Felaij Jewellers meanwhile also unveiled their new store in Al Araimi Boulvard with a special opening promotion of 50 per cent sale on diamond jewellery for 10 days. The promotion is exclusively available at the Al Araimi Boulevard outlet.

Al Felaij Jewellers, one of Oman’s leading jewellery retailers in the Sultanate since 1983, showcases premium quality fine jewellery with strikingly unique designs offering gold, precious stones and diamond jewellery imported from Bahrain, Italy, Turkey, Hong Kong and Singapore to name a few. It also showcases many international diamond and gold jewellery brands.

Al Felaij Jewellers has retail stores in many shopping centres in Oman, including Muscat City Centre and Muscat Grand Mall.

