Al Faisal celebrates thrilling accomplishment

Muscat, April 22 – Oman’s talented racer and the champion of second consecutive championship title at the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East, Al Faisal bin Khalid al Zubair, celebrated his thrilling accomplishment at a glittering event organised by Al Faisal Racing on Sunday at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. During the event, the motorsports champion unveiled his schedule for the upcoming season of the Porsche Mobile 1 Supercup, marking the third time that the young driver will be participating in the championship. The new season is scheduled to be held in a number of European countries before concluding in Mexico, where the last two rounds of the championship will be held.

Al Faisal al Zubair proudly stated that he is happy with what he has achieved so far at a personal level and raising the name of Oman in one of the most prominent motorsport events in the world. “The tenth season wasn’t easy, but the vast amount of support I received from the audience and the confidence that had been placed in me by the local and regional media had a positive impact on my performance and determination to win the title.” He said.

Al Faisal’s racing career for this season will be a crucial step for him as he will take part at the championship as part of Lechner Racing’s main team, having previously only participated as part of the secondary team. This move is a qualitative leap in his career and one that clearly indicates the belief that Walter Lechner, the founder of Lechner Racing, has in his ability to put up a championship winning performance. Also, Al Faisal will be sponsored by BWT, a global manufacturer of water treatment systems, for this season. This is a very positive sign that clearly indicates that the young Omani driver has entered a very important stage in his career.

“A dedicated thanks to everyone who was part in this success to come out with this great accomplishment. I will do better in the upcoming races and participations and to record more wins. I’m confident that Oman has a lot of talented individuals who, given the opportunity, are more than capable of winning international championships in motorsport.” The 20 years old added.

Walter Lechner stated that Al Faisal has the right ability and capability and can attain the attention of everyone since he entered the world of motor racing. “As a team, we were very close to him. He has an innate talent for being able to keep his focus under even the most stressful of conditions. This is precisely the difference between a crowned champion and the other racers. We are delighted to have Al Faisal join our team. He will be a valuable addition to the team as we gear up to challenge the coming season Porsche Supercup. We wish him and the team all the best in the upcoming races, which will see them tour Europe and Mexico. We really hope to see him on the podium again.” Lechner added.

Al Faisal commented, “I am confident I will be able to provide a consistent and high level of performance in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup following the experience I have gained from racing in the Middle East championships and my participation in a number of rounds in previous seasons of the Porsche Supercup. I will most certainly do my best to achieve good results and earn the maximum points I can. I am aware that this championship is crucial to my motorsport career and I am fully prepared for the challenge. I also intend to participate in endurance races in the future which are some of the most challenging competitions in motorsport, as a group of the most qualified drivers of all races are present in this category.”

Al Faisal al Zubair will now be participating in the upcoming Porsche Supercup for the third consecutive season after starting with Lechner Racing two years ago, where he delivered some good results in spite of the fierce competition and the participation of some of the most prominent drivers from around the world. He is one of only two Arab drivers who had the opportunity to participate in the championship. Al Faisal will be participating in every round of the new season of the Supercup; which will kick off in Spain before moving on to Monaco, Austria, United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary, Belgium, and Italy, before concluding in Mexico.

Schedule for the 2019 season of the Porsche Mobile 1 Supercup

First round

Spain, 10-12 May – Barcelona – Catalunya Circuit.

Second round

Monte Carlo, 23- 26 May – Monaco Circuit.

Third round

Austria, 28-30 June – Red Bull Ring, Spielberg.

Fourth round

Britain, 12-14 June – Silverstone Circuit, Towcester.

Fifth round

Germany, 26-28 July – Hockenheimring, Hockenheim.

Sixth round

Hungary, 2-4 August – Hungaroring, Budapest.

Seventh round

Belgium, 30 August – 1 September- Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps.

Eight round

Italy, 6-8 September – Autodrom Monza, Monza.

Ninth and tenth round

Mexico, 25-27 October – Rodríguez Brothers Racetrack, Mexico City.