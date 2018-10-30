Al Bustan Palace reopens

Muscat, Oct 30 – Al Bustan Palace, A Ritz Carlton Hotel, formally reopened on Tuesday in the presence of HH Sayyid Taimur bin Asaad al Said. Among other top government dignitaries, Maitha bint Saif al Mahrouqiyah, Under-Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism, was present on the occasion. According to official sources, the property has reopened following a period of extensive enhancements that included redesigned rooms and suites, kids experiences and new culinary options. The hotel has been remodelled to embrace the needs of families and modern global traveller, offering new experiences. “The renovation of Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, fully supports this vision and we are confident that the hotel will continue to contribute to the Sultanate’s thriving tourism industry,” Maitha said in a statement.

Royal Estates of the Royal Court Affairs carried out designs of most of the refurbishment works, while WATG and affiliated design studio Wimberly Interiors provided some of the other architecture and interior renovations under the supervision of the Royal Estates. The hotel staff briefed about the newly-installed chandelier and the refurbished lobby as they guided to the event venue. During the hotel’s extensive 18-month renovation that has set new luxury standards in the industry, the employees, of which some were Omanis, were assigned to the task force and cross-exposure opportunities at other Marriott and Ritz-Carlton hotels around the world including Munich, Tokyo, Prague, Aqaba, Manama, Riyadh and Dubai.

Vinod Nair