Air India commences booking for Kannur flights

Muscat: Air India Express has commenced booking for Muscat-Kannur flights from April 1, said the company sources.

One way tickets from Muscat to Kannur to start from RO39 while return tickets may cost RO82 including taxes.

The airline will operate three flights on Monday, Thursday and Saturday . The flight IX 713 from Kannur will leave at 5.30 pm and arrive in Muscat at 7.50 pm.

The return flight leaves Muscat at 8.50pm to arrive in Kannur at 2.05 am.

Earlier, GoAir said it will operate three direct weekly flights between Kannur and Muscat from February 28.

The first GoAir flight from Kannur on February 28 will leave at 9.45 pm to arrive in Muscat at 12.05 am.

The return flight will leave Muscat at 1.05 am to reach Kannur at 6 am.

From Kannur, flights will be initially available on Thursday, Saturday and Tuesday.